Kotak Kanya - IIT Bombay Scholarship: Here are all the details

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) and the Indian Institiute of Management (IIT) Bombay will be empowering women from marginsalised communities and lending a helping hand to their academic journeys. It's called Kotak Kanya - IIT Bombay Scholarship.

This they hope to do by providing financial support of Rs 2.85 lakh per year till they complete their degree.

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the same was signed recently, stated a press release from the foundation.

What is the criteria for the scholarship?

• Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Class XII Board

examinations

• Applicant annual family income must be less than Rs 5,00,000.

• Meritorious girls who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programmes in the academic year 2024-25 at IIT Bombay for graduation degrees like BTech, BS, BDes and integrated Master’s programme.

• Applicants must be within top 20,000 rank in the advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE - Advanced)

The scholarship will also provide scholars with intensive student engagement support such as mentoring sessions, life skill and mental well-being sessions in collaboration with reputed finishing school organisations to make sure that they are future-ready.

For more information, check www.kotakeducation.org