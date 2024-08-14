NIRF Rankings 2024: KIIT-DU ranked 15th best university in India

The Education Ministry released the ninth edition of the All-India ranking of higher educational institutes under the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - (KIIT)-DU has been ranked 15th among the top 100 universities in the country, marking an improvement of one place from the previous year.

This recognition underscores the university's continuous efforts to enhance its academic and research standards.

KIIT's law programme has also received accolades, ranking 11th among the top 40 law institutes in the country, an improvement of one place from last year.

The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), under the umbrella of KIIT, has been ranked 25th among the top 50 medical colleges, also moving up by one place.

Additionally, in the dental category, KIMS has secured the 22nd position, demonstrating its excellence in medical and dental education.

In the research category, KIIT has made a significant impact by securing the 46th position among the top 50 research institutes. This ranking highlights the university's dedication to fostering a robust research culture and contributing to the advancement of knowledge in various fields.

These achievements in the NIRF 2024 rankings are a testament to KIIT Bhubaneswar's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic education, said the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.