Adelaide University to celebrate its official launch in India! August 22 is the date

On August 22, 2024, Adelaide University will be launching officially in India and as a part of it, an event will be held in New Delhi.

The founding universities on which the legacy of the new institute will be built on are the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

Across a wide range of disciplines that are in demand, the new university will offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The new Adelaide University will adopt a modern and innovative approach through modular and stackable learning across a flexible academic calendar, with multiple entry and attainment points, stated a press release from the institute.

Adelaide University co-Vice-Chancellors, Professor Peter Høj AC and Professor David Lloyd said, “Adelaide University stands for progress and will be a place for educational excellence and equity. It will produce next generation graduates, and future-making research of scale and focus that addresses complex global challenges."

“Our graduates will respond to the workforce needs of India and Australia, shaped by global industry and research connections; rich work-integrated learning embedded in every programme; and education that incorporates the latest in digital technologies,” they added.

Graduates will join an international community of over 4,00,000 alumni from the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, mutually supporting each other.