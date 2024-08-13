Film directed by Osmania University wins international award

The Osmania University Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) has won the first prize in the Development Category at the 16th University Grants Commission - Consortium for Educational Communication (UGC-CEC) International Nature Film Festival for the short film Reaching the Unreached.

Directed by P Raghupathi, the short film is based on the Ekopadhyaya Bhim Children's Happiness Centers, an initiative by Osmania University (OU) journalism student Santosh Isram and his friends.

These centres aim to educate children from the Guttikoya community residing in remote forest areas. Moreover, the film also secured a citation in the Human Rights category, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The UGC and Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) jointly organised the annual film competition to bring awareness about the environment, development, human rights, and Swachh Bharat.

The selected films were showcased at the Prakriti International Film Festival, where winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Registrar at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana, Prof P Laxminarayana expressed immense pride in the university's achievement and highlighted the EMRC's documentary on the dedicated volunteers who travel five to seven kilometres daily to educate these children and bridge the gap between them and the outside world, stated The New Indian Express report.