Viral video from Salem: Physical education teacher kicks students after loss in football match

A video showing a physical education (PE) teacher from a private school attacking students went viral on social media.

In the video, a PE teacher at a private higher secondary school in Kolathur, Salem district, was seen assaulting students, allegedly for not performing well in a football match, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Students who participated in the football match can be seen sitting on the ground while the PE teacher relentlessly kicks them and slaps them in public, surrounded by other students. The teacher even pulled the hair of a few students and kicked them mercilessly while scolding them.

The students can be seen crying bitterly, as per the video. The teacher was also speaking very harshly with the students who were sitting on the ground with their football uniforms on trying to meekly defend themselves against the brutal attacks of the teacher.

A former student shot the video on posted it on social media. Parents started coming across the video on social media and were shocked. Thus, the 1.32-minute-long video went viral on social media platforms.

As per a report by News 9, District Collector of Salem Brindha Devi took action and suspended the teacher in question.