Elite Model Boarding School in Coonoor: Students get into IIIT, NIFT and even int'l universities

A few students had completed their schooling at Elite Model Boarding School in Coonoor, and the aim of the school is to produce the students to make them capable of studying in national and international universities. Looks like the aim has been achieved.

While Poornima of Gudalur has been selected to the I-Shou University Information Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) in Taiwan, Prakalatha, who is a resident of Manihatti near Ooty, is going to study at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram. Both of them already received medals from Chief Minister MK Stalin along with laptops, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Nishanthini of Gudalur will be studying at the Footwear Design And Development Institute (FDDI) in Chennai, Harikrishnan will be studying at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Patna, and Padmasree will be studying at NIFT, Kerala. Likewise, Manjunath, Dharshini, and Monica were also selected to study at various universities.

Collector advised the students to concentrate on their studies. She told them not to compare their dress and ornaments but compare their studies to get success in life.

The school was commenced in Coonoor in 2022 to impart specialised coaching to high school students from poor families in the Nilgiris district.