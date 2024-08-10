VTU regional centre at Kalaburagi distributes high-configuration laptops to 74 SC/ST students

The Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Kalaburagi distributed laptops to 74 students from the SC and ST (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) community, who are studying in various courses run by the VTU on Friday, August 9, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The laptops were distributed as a part of VTU Belagavi affirmative action towards the students belonging to the marginalised community. The laptops were of high configuration.

Speaking on the occasion when the laptops were being given away, Director of Kalaburagi Regional Centre of VTU, Baswaraj Gadgay, expressed his happiness about the VTU Scheme and opined that the laptops will go a long way in shaping the career of the SC/ST students studying various courses at VTU and help them in their academic journey to a great extent.

The director thanked Liasoning officer Prahlad Rathod for successfully implementing the Scheme. He expressed the confidence that the students will make the best use of the laptops for the development of their career, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Laptops are devices which are surely becoming a necessity for students as many resources are found online which aid in students's academic journey.