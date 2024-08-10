Mangalore University International Student Centre comes out in full support of Bangladeshi students

Mangalore University International Student Centre convened a special meeting on Friday, August 9, demonstrating strong support for Bangladeshi students studying in India. This initiative responds to the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, characterised by significant instability and increasing violence.

The meeting brought together students, underscoring the university's deep concern for the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi students, many of whom are away from home during these challenging times.

Prof AM Khan, Director of PMVB and Prof Boja Poojary, Department of Chemistry initiated the session in the absence of Dr BH Shekar, Director of International Students Centre recognising the seriousness of the situation in Bangladesh and its effects on the mental and emotional health of students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The meeting provided a vital forum for students to express their concerns and share personal experiences. Several Bangladeshi students spoke about their fears and anxieties regarding their families back home.

"It's a nightmare to wake up every day not knowing if your loved ones are safe," Tapti Biswas said, visibly distressed.

Prof AM Khan Director of PMVB assured the students that the university is dedicated to offering comprehensive support, which includes counselling services, legal assistance, and, if needed, help in reaching out to their families.

He emphasised the importance of building a sense of community among international students during such tough times.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolution to urge the Mangalore University International Centre to pay attention to the situation in Bangladesh and provide necessary support.