Felicitation ceremony of academic achievers 2024 of DAV Institutions, Odisha

Exemplary academic achievers across DAV Institutions of Odisha were acknowledged today on the campus of DAV Unit VIII.
Principals, teachers and 385 students achievers of 58 DAV schools glorified this event. As per the Vedic tradition of DAV, the event commenced with the lighting of the divine lamp and exemplifying glory of DAV Gaan.
The welcome address was rendered by esteemed Regional Director Dr KC Satapathy and the result highlights in a nutshell were given by Regional Officer Dr Sujata Sahu, stated a press release from the institute.
Arun Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Police graced the occasion as chief guest and encouraged the students. He said, “Emphasise on the acquisition of qualities, values and ethical approach. Be a good and valued human being and utilise your talent for the better interest of mankind.”
Guest of honour Subrat Tripathy, CEO, Adani Ports blessed the students with his kind words and gave credentials to the teachers and parents for the exemplary achievement of students.
Chairmen of different DAV Public Schools MM Panda, Santosh Upadhyay, Prof Omkar Nath Mohanty, Madhusudan Padhi, Santosh Satapathy, Hemanta Kumar Padhi and Soubhagya Mallick, Senior Manager ITPS, Banharpali expressed their warm wishes towards the achievers.
DAV National and state toppers of Classes X and XII, BBA and BCom achievers of DSBM, winners of MTHE and schools with star performer category, and teachers with highest subject QPI were recognised and awarded for their outstanding accomplishment.