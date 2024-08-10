Felicitation ceremony of academic achievers 2024 of DAV Institutions, Odisha

Exemplary academic achievers across DAV Institutions of Odisha were acknowledged today on the campus of DAV Unit VIII.

Principals, teachers and 385 students achievers of 58 DAV schools glorified this event. As per the Vedic tradition of DAV, the event commenced with the lighting of the divine lamp and exemplifying glory of DAV Gaan.

The welcome address was rendered by esteemed Regional Director Dr KC Satapathy and the result highlights in a nutshell were given by Regional Officer Dr Sujata Sahu, stated a press release from the institute.