IIT Madras and Zero Accident Day Campaign: What's the plan?

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety at the India Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, is working with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on multiple capacity and capability improvement programmes, stated a press release from the institute

As many as 69 investigating officers (IOs) have been upskilled in performing scientific crash investigations to identify the root causes of the crashes.

A total of 40 children and 80 school teachers and parents were introduced to gamified activity-based learning of road safety to improve their knowledge and cognition on being an informed road user.

The awareness campaign for Zero Accident Day (ZAD) was inaugurated at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Depot.

Programmes are also underway to engage other sections of society including sensitising e-commerce platforms and their staff, Information Technology (IT) firms, and engagements with hospitals, auto-rickshaw drivers, residential associations and slums.

Activities to incentivise compliance with road rules such as traffic signal, seat belts, helmets and stop line programmes are also a part of Zero Accident Day campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we believe in providing solutions to everyday problems that plague our society. Road safety is matter of vital importance, given its long-term implications on the socio-economic status of accident victims. Bringing down road crash fatalities is a crucial step in increasing the standard of living in our country.”