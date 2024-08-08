DU aspirants! Listen up, choice filling for UG programmes has been extended!

Don't worry Delhi University aspirants. The last date for filling out the programme preferences and combination of colleges for the 2024-2025 undergraduate admission to Delhi University has been extended.

Till when, you ask? Till Friday, August 9, till 11.59 am, an official statement has informed.

What the candidates chose as preferences in the phase will decide the allocation and admission of the said candidates. Thus, it would be prudent to choose as many preferences that the candidates is hoping to take admission in to boost the chances of bagging the programme, the official statement informed, as a report by PTI.

After the Phase-II deadline, no addition, deletion or editing in the selected programmes and the colleges will be permitted.

After the preferences are saved on August 9, the preferences will get auto-submitted and locked. It will then be used for allocation.

On Monday, August 12, trial admissions for the following performance-based programmes will commence:

- BA (H) Music

- Bachelor of Fine Arts

- BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports

- BSc in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports (PE, HE&S)

- Extra Curricular Activities (ECA)

- Sports supernumerary quotas

The allocations to supernumerary quotas of Reservation for Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), ECA, Sports, Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), Sikkim Nominee, University of Delhi Ward quota will be done with the third round of allocations.

The schedule for the third round of allocations will be declared later.