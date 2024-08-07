Physician-scientist Gagandeep Kang to deliver public lecture at Azim Premji University

The first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, Gagandeep Kang, will be part of the public lecture series initiated by Azim Premji University in Bengaluru. This event will be held on August 12.

The aim of this public lecture series initiated by Azim Premji University is to promote both awareness and discourse on topics of current affairs and contemporary issues which matter to the citizens of India.

Microbiologist and virologist Gagandeep Kang will be speaking on Outsmarting Outbreaks: The Future of Contagion. She will also address how India should be prepared to deal with new and upcoming infectious diseases that could emerge with climate change, stated a press release from the institute.

Physician-scientist Gagandeep Kang has extensively worked on vaccines and public health, especially focussed on children and infectious diseases in India.

Kang, who has been based out of the Christian Medical College, Vellore for over 30 years now, has built national rotavirus and typhoid surveillance networks to estimate disease burden, test vaccines and inform policy.

She has co-authored the bestseller: Till We Win: India’s Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic, and now is the Director in the Global Health team at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Her responsiblities include the enterics, diagnostics, epidemiology and genomics portfolio.