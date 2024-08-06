Shoes that generate electricity & track location? IIT Indore develops wonder shoes for Armed Forces personnel

Shoes that generate electricity? Can track the location? These wonder shoes have been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore for the Armed Forces personnel, officials informed today, Tuesday, August 6.

Ten pairs of these shoes have already been supplied by IIT Indore to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.

Professor Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, said that the technical features of these shoes make them unique and help with the safety and efficiency of the Armed Forces personnel.

Made under the supervision and guidance of Professor IA Palani, the shoes are enabled with Tribo-Electric Nanogenerator (TENG) technology that generates electricity with every step. This electricity is then stored in a device fixed in the soles of the shoes. It can be used to operate small appliances, stated a report by PTI.

To determine location, the shoes are fixed with global positioning system (GPS) and radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies.

The TENG technology can be used to track the location of senior citizens suffering from Alzheimer's, school children and climbers and can help monitor the attendance and work of workers in factories, they said.

These shoes can also accurately analyse the movements of sportspersons to improve their performance, officials said, stated a report by PTI.