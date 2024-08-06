Kothapally: After incident of students being served rice & chilli powder goes viral, officials visit school

In response to the incident, district officials alerted the Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), Head Masters (HMs), and teachers, asking them to take care of the mid-day meal activities.

The agency serving midday meals offers students dal and vegetables with rice but without eggs. But because of the decline in the supply of eggs, it wasn't able to do so. The agency has urged that the budget for midday meals should be increased, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A meal agent, on the condition of anonymity, highlighted that the current government provision is Rs 5 for primary class children and Rs 8 for high school students. She urged that this amount should be increased and requested the department to supply eggs and construct a kitchen, as they are facing difficulties in the allocated space.