Illegal tree felling inside BHU campus: National Green Tribunal forms panel to verify allegations

The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to investigate charges of widespread illegal tree chopping on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



The green tribunal was hearing a complaint alleging that many trees, including sandalwood, were felled on the 1,300-acre campus. The complaint further stated that the unauthorised felling persisted despite protests from students, reports PTI.



Therefore, the objective of this committee is to determine the authenticity of this complaint.



In a recent ruling, a bench led by National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava stated that the case posed a significant problem with environmental compliance.



"To ascertain the truthfulness of the allegation and also the extent of trees which have been cut, (and) if any permission was obtained before cutting of trees and if any compensatory plantation has been done, we deem it proper to form a committee comprising of the regional office, (Union) Ministry of Environment and Forest, and divisional forest officer, Varanasi," it said.



The court also featured Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.



It directed the two-member committee to visit the site, determine the correct position, and provide a report.



The case has been moved to October 11 for further proceedings.