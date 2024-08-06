A wholesome 36th Foundation Day celebrated at DAV Chandrasekharpur

Educational institutes must give importance to impart life skill education to combat any challenging situation, opined Swami Sadanand Saraswati of Chinmay Mission while joining as the chief guest at the 36th Foundation Day Celebrations of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

Swamiji also delivered the foundation day lecture and emphasised upon the promotion of patience, discipline and commitment among the student community.

Even with the minimum potential, the students can produce wonderful results if nurtured sensibly, he ascertained.

Swamiji cited many examples from our mythology to enrich his viewpoints.

Regional Director of DAV Institutions, Odisha Dr KC Satapathy, joining as the guest of honour, stressed proper introspection in order to move further in the midst of the celebration.

School Chairman Santosh Kumar Satapathy presided over the function and Principal Dr Sujata Sahu delivered the welcome address.

Among others, DAV Kalinga Nagar Chairman Madan Mohan Panda, School Manager and Principal of DSBM Dr DN Mishra, Basanta Manjari Satapathy, Prativa Mishra, Principals of DAV Schools of the twin cities joined as guests.

At the outset, floral tributes were offered to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and Founder Chairman of the school late BC Patnaik.

The result analysis tabloid Epoch was released during the occasion. Meritorious students of different competitions organised in commemoration of the foundation day were honoured.