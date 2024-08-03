Here's how academic achievers were felicitated at DPS Kalinga

The academic achievers of Class X and XII of Delhi Public School (DPS) Kalinga were felicitated yesterday, Friday, August 2, 2024, in the school premises.

More than 200 students were awarded trophies, medals and certificates for their commendable performance in the Board Examination 2024.

The chief guest of the day, Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty, former Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), felicitated the students and congratulated them for their outstanding achievement in the Board Examinations, as stated in a press release by the school.

In his address, Prof Senapaty highlighted that the performance of a school is reflected through the achievements of its students. He stressed the importance of adopting a holistic approach towards development of students by incorporating a competency and skill based curriculum which is rooted in Indian ethos and culture.

Principal Anuradha Rakshit and Executive Trustee Sunaina Patro congratulated the meritorious students and their parents for the academic success of the students.

Students achieving high academic standards is a reflection of their grit and determination and equal credits go to the teaching and guidance provided by teachers. Working hard helps students understand the value of discipline and the importance of knowledge and books. These achievements also set the precedent for future achievements.