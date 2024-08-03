Founder & Chairman of Suryadatta, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, is now a member of Institute of Directors, London

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder and Chairman of the Suryadatta Education Foundation in Pune, has been appointed as a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) based in London.

The IOD is the premier professional institution for corporate executives worldwide, including the United Kingdom (UK). This organisation has over 30,000 board members globally, and discussions on various board-related topics and issues take place through annual conferences in locations such as India, Dubai, Singapore, and London.

For the past 30 years, the IOD has been serving the board member community in leadership, skills, and capacity development. By organising Global Business Meets, it brings together entrepreneurs, policymakers, and board members from around the world. These board members are diverse, including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), accountants, company secretaries, bankers, consultants, education specialists, and more. This provides networking opportunities for business growth and expansion under one roof.

Every year, distinguished individuals from India or abroad are honoured as IOD Distinguished Fellows. Last year, Dr Sanjay B Chordiya was honoured as a Fellow Member of IOD India.

Given the extensive and diverse experience of Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, he has been appointed as a member of the institute.

This appointment offers enhanced networking opportunities with national and international directors, professionals, policymakers, and others.

Through this membership, it will help connect Suryadatta’s students with companies in India and abroad through business consultancy projects, internships, and other activities.

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya is a globally renowned educator, global coach, industry and management professional, visionary, and philanthropic personality with a perspective of providing quality education at affordable fees for the holistic development of all societal segments.

The professor has 40 years of senior management experience in the leading automobile industry, including Force Motors, and more than 28 years of extensive experience in education, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), public service, corporate governance, and more. He has held responsibilities as a member of several organisations such as the Central Government's Raw Material Steering Committee, corporate governance, and the Telephone Advisory Board.

Prof Chordiya is a fellow member of the Institution of Engineers, AIMA, the Indian Institution of Production Engineers, and a patron/life member of various institutions. He is a governor-nominated member of the Yashwantrao Chavan Open University management board and the President of the Institute-Industry Partnership of the Global Chamber of Commerce in the United States of America (USA). Dr Chordiya holds more than 100 national and international patents and has received numerous national and international awards for his significant contributions.

The Suryadatta family congratulated Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya on his appointment.

"This appointment will provide an opportunity for the Suryadatta Institute to further expand its good work. It will also help connect our students globally. We will continue to work with even more vigour to provide comprehensive and quality global standard education for all," expressed Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya.