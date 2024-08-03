DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar: Academic achievers felicitated

The Vithal Rajah Hall of DAV Public School Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha was reverberating with the words of congratulations and appreciation as it was a day of Felicitation Ceremony for the Academic Achievers of SSE 2024 (Class-X).
The momentous occasion was graced by the enigmatic presence of the chief guest Dr Prabhas Chandra Beuria, Chief Scientist in the Mineral Processing Department, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, Government of India, stated a press release from the school.
Dr Beuria's presence was a true source of inspiration to the students as he said, “Positive thinking matters most in your life. You should be happy in whatever work you do. Listen to your heart and remain committed to your work without worrying about the results. Remember, there is no alternative to hard work!”
The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the holy lamp by the guests and the DAV Gan followed by the welcome address by Santosh Upadhyay, Chairman, SMC.
Addressing the august gathering, Principal Ipsita Das presented the results in a nutshell as well as congratulated the students for their commendable achievements.
As many as 66 students scoring 95% and above including four toppers, centum scorers, highest positive deviation scorer were felicitated with mementoes and certificates.
Among the galaxy of dignitaries who were present during the occasion were Madan Mohan Panda, Chairman, DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar; Dr Sujata Sahu, Principal cum Regional Officer, DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur; Bipin Kumar Sahoo, Principal, DAV Public School, Pokhariput; Balaram Mohapatra, Principal, DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar; Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DAV School of Business and Management, Bhubaneswar.
The event culminated with the hope that the coming years see more and more sharing of stupendous achievements as the operating words of the event was establishing new heights, setting new goals.