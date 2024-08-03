DAV Public School, Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar: Academic achievers felicitated

The Vithal Rajah Hall of DAV Public School Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, Odisha was reverberating with the words of congratulations and appreciation as it was a day of Felicitation Ceremony for the Academic Achievers of SSE 2024 (Class-X).

The momentous occasion was graced by the enigmatic presence of the chief guest Dr Prabhas Chandra Beuria, Chief Scientist in the Mineral Processing Department, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, Government of India, stated a press release from the school.

Dr Beuria's presence was a true source of inspiration to the students as he said, “Positive thinking matters most in your life. You should be happy in whatever work you do. Listen to your heart and remain committed to your work without worrying about the results. Remember, there is no alternative to hard work!”

The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the holy lamp by the guests and the DAV Gan followed by the welcome address by Santosh Upadhyay, Chairman, SMC.