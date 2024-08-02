"No dearth of opportunities if you are a constant learner": NETF Chief at VIT convocation

Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) was delivering an address at the 39th convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu today, Friday, August 2.

A total of 8,205 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students, and 357 PhD graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals were given to 65 candidates, stated a report by PTI.

Sahasrabudhe urged the young graduates to be forever learners and work hard to improve their employability quotient. He spoke about being multi-dimensional, acquiring skills and developing the right attitude and how it will help them bag the right jobs.

"Jobs are plenty and whichever profession you choose, how you become multi-dimensional and develop yourselves is important," he said.

"Have a vision. There's no dearth of opportunities if you are a constant learner," he said. He reminded that the new National Education Policy (NEP) focussed on a multi-disciplinary approach and encouraged multiple entry.

G Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT, said, "The rural, poor and middle-class should be encouraged with scholarships to pursue higher education. Also, the spending on higher education and research should be enhanced."

He pointed out the VIT's role in offering scholarships to the rural, poor and middle class sections in pursuing higher education.