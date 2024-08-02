NIT Rourkela students secure 1,300 job offers; What's the highest package? Rs 1.2 crore!

Global economic challenges and layoffs couldn't deter the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) as the institution reported an impressive placement season for 2023-24.



In approximation, an impressive number of 1,300 job offers were secured by the institution, according to The New Indian Express on Thursday, August 1.



One of the standout achievements was a student receiving a record-breaking annual package of Rs 1.2 crore.



A total of 342 companies participated in the placement drive, with nearly 40 per cent being first-time recruiters.



Here are a few other highlights:



1) In addition to the highest offer, two other students received packages between Rs 80 lakh and just under Rs 1.2 crore per annum.



2) The average Cost to Company (CTC) across all programmes was Rs 12.89 lakh per annum (LPA), while the flagship BTech programme averaged Rs 14.05 LPA.



3) Notably, 53 students received annual packages exceeding Rs 30 LPA.



4) The core sector emerged as the leading recruiter, accounting for over 50 per cent of the offers.



5) The Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department recorded the highest average CTC at Rs 19.08 LPA.



6) The Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering departments received average CTCs of Rs 18.31 LPA and Rs 18 LPA, respectively.



7) The flagship BTech programme achieved an 82.3 per cent placement rate, with the Department of Ceramic Engineering securing 100 per cent placement.



8) Core sectors dominated recruitment, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of total placements. They were followed by Software &

information Technology (IT) Services at 18 per cent and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at 11.2 per cent.



Director says...

NIT-R Director Professor K Umamaheshwar Rao praised the successful 2023-24 placement season, highlighting the exceptional talent cultivated at the institution. He emphasised that the institute's focus on education, technical training, and a student-centric approach has greatly enhanced students' prospects for securing coveted internships and job opportunities.