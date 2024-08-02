CUET UG 2024: Jamia Millia Islamia to keep admission portal open till August 7

After the announcement of the Common University Entrance Examination UG (CUET-UG) 2024 results on July 28, Jamia Millia Islamia is expediting its undergraduate admissions process.



The varsity has declared that it would keep the online application portal open until August 7 to accommodate prospective students. An official from Jamia told The New Indian Express that the merit list for undergraduate courses will be based on the CUET scores.



The official further stated that the application portal for undergraduate course admissions under CUET will remain open for ten days after the CUET results are declared, following the recent announcement by the NTA.



It is to be noted that out of the 50 undergraduate courses offered by the university, 15 will admit students based on their CUET scores.



The university’s admission process encountered delays as the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results later than originally expected.



The delay in the results impacted the timeline for the university’s admissions, requiring adjustments to the schedule to accommodate the later release.



Hindustan Times further reported that the University of Delhi has launched the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for UG 2024 admissions.



Candidates can further access the portal at admission.uod.ac.in to participate in the admissions process, it reported. The deadline for the registration is August 7, 4.59 pm.