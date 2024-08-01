JNUSU students protest against water logging on campus, seepage in hostel rooms; demand urgent attention

The capital city of India experienced an unusually heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Jawaharlal Nehru University also faced the impacts of the severe weather.



On Thursday, August 1, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest against waterlogging on campus and seepage through hostel room ceilings.



The students gathered outside the Dean of Students' office, demanding prompt action to address their concerns.



According to the JNUSU, the Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary assured the protesting students that repairs to the hostel rooms would be carried out urgently.



She further assured the students that the drainage systems outside the hostels and along the roads, particularly the new one from Sabarmati to Barrack, will be improved, along with other necessary repairs.



As per a PTI report, a day after heavy rains flooded large parts of the city, resulting in 27 building collapses which caused one fatality and three injuries.



The Delhi Police had received 26 reports of building collapses by midnight, with one additional incident reported by 7 am today, Thursday, August 1, according to the data.