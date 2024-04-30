Odia University includes Communicative English paper in MA Odia; draws ire

Introduction of an English paper in Odia Master of Art (MA) course at the Odia University in the middle of a semester has left experts in the field of Odia language and literature fuming. University vice-chancellor, though, said the step has been taken for the benefit of students, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Members of Odia Bhasa Sangram Samiti have alleged that this move is a deviation from the syllabus that was prepared by a team of language experts roped in by the government for the purpose.

The university was opened at Satyabadi to offer Integrated MA PhD programme in Odia. The academic session of 2023-24 began in August last year with three departments: Linguistics and Natural Language Processing; Odia Language and Literature; and Regional Tribal Language and Heritage Studies. Each semester is over six months.

Communicative English, a 20-mark paper, was recently introduced in the second semester (which started in January) as the fifth paper replacing the research methodology. The samiti members alleged that while there is no need for an English paper in Odia MA, no faculty member was even hired to teach it.

“Research methodology is an important paper as students will subsequently pursue research,” said Sachikanta Pradhan, convenor of the samiti.

However, Vice-Chancellor of the university Sabita Pradhan refuted the allegation. She said English knowledge is a basic requirement for appearing in the national-level examinations including the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

Communicative English, she said, has been included in the syllabus in consultation with higher authorities of the Higher Education department for the benefit of students.

“Apart from Odia department, there are two other departments that deal with tribal language and linguistics. Across the country, such subjects are taught in English. Here, though, we have to draw a balance between these subject specialisations in Odia and English. Hence, introduction of Communicative English was the need of the hour and the PG Council and faculty members of the three departments were informed and consulted about it,” she explained.

Since the model code of conduct is in place, the advertisement for hiring guest faculty members for Communicative English could not be done, the VC informed.

She added as the second semester examinations are scheduled next month, the subject has now been moved to the third semester and students will have ample time to study it.

The university currently has 72 students and around five faculty members for each department.