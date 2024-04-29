IIM Sambalpur Convocation: 236 students awarded degrees

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, achieved a milestone as its convocation ceremony witnessed the conferral of 236 degrees upon the eighth MBA batch (2022-24) and the first batch of Executive MBA (2021-23), shared the press release from the institute.

The graduation ceremony also featured the recognition of outstanding academic achievements by Priya Pant and Roma Dash, as they secured the Chairman's Gold Medals for Scholastic Performance in the MBA and Executive MBA programme, respectively. It was a matter of pride for IIM Sambalpur and a true testament to women's empowerment to witness two female awardees receiving the first rank in the prestigious awards.

Moreover, it is to be noted that out of the top 10 scorers in the MBA batch, six of them were from the reserved categories.

Chandra Shekhar Gosh, Founder, MD & CEO, of Bandhan Bank, presided over the convocation ceremony as the chief guest. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, Board of Governors (BOG), IIM Sambalpur and Chairman & CEO, Salesforce India graced the occasion.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, along with deans, faculty members, the graduating students, and their parents were present at the ceremony.

Pearls of wisdom

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, BOG, IIM Sambalpur and Chairman and CEO, Salesforce India, motivated the graduating students as they embarked on their professional journeys.

During his keynote address, Chandra Shekhar Gosh, Founder, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, shared insights from his life journey and discussed the Human Development Index and its components such as per capita income and education. He also gave a piece of advice to management passing batch and said, "First, try to find the people who are the best fit for the job, rather than requiring everyone to be highly skilled."

In the welcome address, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, shed light on the achievements of the premier institute over nine years

During the Convocation Ceremony, out of 236 graduating students, 190 graduating cohorts received their MBA degrees, while 46 Executive MBA students graduated on this day.

A total of five medals were awarded to the meritorious students of the graduating class.