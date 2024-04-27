TN: Periyar University reintroduces MTech against gov't regulations; Minister Ponmudy reacts

Tamil Nadu's Periyar University has reintroduced its MTech (Master of Technology) course even though in April 2023, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy had given an assurance in the Assembly that Arts and Science institutions would not offer such courses, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



Periyar University had previously stopped providing engineering or technical courses, citing that they fall under the jurisdiction of Anna University.



Arts/Commerce colleges offering technical courses

The minister had also emphasised that any attempts to commence technical programmes would be immediately halted. Nonetheless, contrary to the directive, Periyar University has announced the revival of the MTech programme in Energy Technology for the academic year 2024-2025.



This move has further sparked tensions between the university and the government.



University ill-equipped to offer such courses

According to sources, Periyar University implemented the MTech programme five years ago. The course enrolled a total of 100 students divided into groups of 20 each.



However, many faculty members possessed solely MSc (Master of Science) degrees, rendering them ineligible to teach these specialised courses.



Moreover, the university is ill-equipped and faces a shortage of laboratories essential for hands-on learning. The presence of these discrepancies has led to demands for the prompt cessation of MTech classes at Periyar University.



R Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor, Periyar University told The New Indian Express, "The MTech course has been notified this year with the approval of AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), and there is no illegality.”

However, when asked about the higher education minister’s statement in the Assembly, he declined to comment. While Minister Ponmudy said that appropriate action would be taken against those flouting the norms.