Sciences Po, Paris: Students dissolve pro-Palestine protest after assurances from varsity

Influenced by the solidarity encampments for Gaza across campuses of the United States (US), students in Paris peacefully left a campus building of a renowned French university on Friday night, April 26, following several days of tension, reported PTI via Associated Press.



The students gave in to the decision of the head of the Paris Institute of Political Studies, the varsity which is popularly known as Sciences Po, after they reached an agreement on Friday, April 26.



Administration ensures peaceful talk

In a message addressed to students, Jean Bassères, administrator at Sciences Po, announced on Friday that a town hall meeting will be organised in the upcoming week and pledged that certain disciplinary actions against students will be temporarily dismissed.



According to the email, students agreed to refrain from further disruptions to classes, exams, and other institutional activities in exchange for these concessions.



Conflict between two factions

Conflict broke out on the campus when pro-Palestinian students attempted to occupy an amphitheatre earlier in the week.



By Friday, tensions escalated as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators confronted each other in a tense standoff outside the school.



The riot police intervened to separate the opposing groups.



Eventually, the students reached an agreement to vacate the premises, reported PTI via Associated Press.



One of the students of Sciences Po, and a Pro-Palestinian protester said, "The occupation has paused for now. But we'll still support the Palestinian movement at large, we'll support other universities, we'll support all over the globe until Palestine is free."



The university administration closed all university buildings and moved classes online on Friday.