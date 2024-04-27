KL Deemed-to-be University begins BTech counselling

KL Deemed-to-be University located in Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses announced the commencement of counselling sessions for admissions into the BTech. programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Starting from April 26, the prospective students are invited to participate in this phase of the admission process. The counselling process aims to assist students in making well-informed decisions about their academic future, stated a press release from the institute.

These counselling sessions will provide students with an opportunity to interact with faculty and experienced counsellors who will guide them through the various aspects of the admission procedure. From understanding the eligibility criteria to selecting the appropriate course and specialisation.

The university offers a plethora of engineering courses it offers, spanning from Computer Science (CSE) to cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and more. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, renowned faculty, and commitment to excellence, we aim to nurture future leaders and innovators in the field of engineering.

The counseling sessions for BTech admissions involve one-on-one interactions and group discussions with experienced counsellors.

Students receive personalised guidance on understanding eligibility criteria, selecting suitable courses and specialisations, and addressing any queries or concerns they may have.

Through these sessions, students gain insights into the diverse range of programmes offered, learn about career prospects, and explore the university's academic environment.