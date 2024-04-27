Groundwater Resource Assessment Workshop concludes at IIT Roorkee

The two-day workshop on Groundwater Resource Assessment using Geophysical Tools and Techniques organised by the Department of Hydrology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, in collaboration with Guideline Geo and Pan-India Consultant, concluded on Friday, April 26 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

The workshop saw over 300 applications, out of which, 129 participants were shortlisted.

The event aimed to provide hands-on experience and theoretical insights into state-of-the-art geophysical investigation techniques crucial for the assessment of groundwater resources.

Prof Brijesh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of the workshop, emphasised the critical role of such workshops in managing the depleting groundwater resources.

Field studies were conducted at LBS Ground, where participants had the opportunity to acquire raw data using ERT/TEM systems, guided by experts from IIT Roorkee and Morgan Sander from ABEM - USA.

The data acquired will be processed and analysed to visualise hydrogeological strata, aiding in informed decision-making related to groundwater resource management.

Workshop's Day Two

Day two of the workshop delved into advanced topics like machine learning (ML)-aided digital rocks physics models, saline freshwater interface delineation, and technology advancements in groundwater monitoring and management.

The sessions were led by experts such as Prof Mayur Pal from Kaunas University of Technology, Dr Ranjan Sinha from Cairn Oil & Gas, and Prasant Kumar Rai from Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), among others.