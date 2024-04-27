Exams during heatwave in Odisha: Students from two institutes demand postponement

Two campuses in Odisha have erupted in protests as examinations are going to be held during a heatwave in the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Rama Devi Women's University, Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, students of Rama Devi Women's University have put forth the demand that the Plus III second-year examinations need to be postponed owing to the deadly heatwave.

It may be noted that their examinations are to be held from April 30.

The students were staging a demonstration right outside the university campus.

The students expressed that travelling to the campus when the Sun is blazing down upon them, especially during peak hours, is a huge hassle. In such circumstances, it would be difficult for them to appear for the exam.

Similarly, those who reside in the hostels provided by the university expressed that their rooms were not adequately ventilated which makes it difficult for them, especially during summers.

The students took up the issue with the vice-chancellor and demanded that the exams be held after the summer vacations.

Dhenkanal Women's College

Similar agitation was seen at the Dhenkanal Women's College where students demanded postponement of the semester examinations after the summer vacation.

For the 2024-25 academic session, the Odisha Higher Education department has notified summer vacation from May 4 to June 17.