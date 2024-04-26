SOA, Kaynes to work in the realm of semiconductors

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) on Thursday, April 25, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mysuru-based Kaynes SemiCon Private Limited (KTIL) for collaboration in offering specialised courses and certificate programmes in areas relevant in realms of semiconductors, stated a press release from the institute.

Recognising the importance of collaboration to offer specialised courses and certificate programmes in areas relevant to semiconductor, SOA and KTIL agreed to collaborate while appreciating the need for short term training programme with the objective of up-skilling and learning new skills and technologies.

Besides, both SOA and KTIL would involve experienced professionals from the semiconductor industry to provided guidance aligned to current requirements.

The MoU was signed by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Chief Executive Officer of Kaynes Semicon Raghu Panicker in the presence of K Bhanupriya, Managing Director of Perceptive Solutions.