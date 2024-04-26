SOA, Kaynes to work in the realm of semiconductors

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) on Thursday, April 25, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mysuru-based Kaynes SemiCon Private Limited (KTIL) for collaboration in offering specialised courses and certificate programmes in areas relevant in realms of semiconductors, stated a press release from the institute.
Recognising the importance of collaboration to offer specialised courses and certificate programmes in areas relevant to semiconductor, SOA and KTIL agreed to collaborate while appreciating the need for short term training programme with the objective of up-skilling and learning new skills and technologies.
Besides, both SOA and KTIL would involve experienced professionals from the semiconductor industry to provided guidance aligned to current requirements.
The MoU was signed by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Chief Executive Officer of Kaynes Semicon Raghu Panicker in the presence of K Bhanupriya, Managing Director of Perceptive Solutions.
SOA’s Prof Manjula Das, Controller of Examination; Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER); Prof DN Thattoi, Additional Dean (Academic); Prof Renu Sharma, Additional Dean (Student Affairs), ITER; all Heads of Departments (HoDs), senior professors and Dr Satish Samal, Assistant Professor were present on the occasion.
More about the company
KTIL has been founded for the specific purpose of setting up Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) units in the country. It has partnered with Perceptive Solutions as its execution and delivery partner in establishment of Centres of Excellence (COE) in semiconductor manufacturing domain.
Perceptive Solutions also has large semiconductor companies as its clientele.
The company, which has over three decades of experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defence, outer space, medical, railways, Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology and other segments, has eight advanced manufacturing facilities across India.