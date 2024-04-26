IIT Bombay's new advanced 10X GMP facility will provide accessible healthcare solutions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay recently inaugurated its advanced 10X GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility, marking a significant step towards connecting academic research and practical impacts on people's lives, reported ANI.



A press notification released by the institute on Friday, April 26 specifies that the facility is set to revolutionise healthcare solutions by accelerating the translation of laboratory discoveries into tangible medical products.



What would the 10X GMP Facility do?

Conceptualised as the first of its kind in India, it would redefine medical solutions, driving progress and accelerating advancements in healthcare and biotechnology. The facility is designed for extensive applications in the biotech and healthcare domains.



The facility will be crucial in producing materials for human clinical trials, such as nanomaterials, tissue-engineered grafts, CAR-T constructs, and drug nanoparticles.



Beneficial to society

Director of IIT Bombay, Subhasis Chaudhuri said at the event, "From cancer theragnostic agents to bioactive wound dressings for diabetic wounds, the facility will accelerate the development of diverse products for healthcare and environmental sustainability."



According to an ANI report, he further added that the facility will accelerate the introduction of life-saving solutions to the market and cultivate GMP-grade nanomaterials for pre-clinical examination of theragnostic agents, insulin patches, skin substitutes, wound dressings, and 3D disease models.



Raj Nair, an alumnus and the visionary behind the facility, spoke of his dedication to offering highly accessible medical solutions.



He emphasised his belief in providing affordable breakthroughs, given the potential financial setbacks caused by major illnesses or accidents, particularly for the lower middle class or impoverished families.