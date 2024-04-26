IIM Bodh Gaya students intern with Glad Bharat Foundation, leading social change

Recently, as many as 29 students from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya set off on an internship with the Glad Bharat Foundation in an amazing show of social responsibility and dedication to bring about a positive change.

This partnership resulted in two ground-breaking projects meant to solve critical societal concerns, stated a press release from the institute.

The Pad ATM project was the first initiative designed to address the widespread problem of menstrual hygiene among teenage girls and rural women. Understanding how desperately needed, affordable, and readily available sanitary pads were, the students made a great effort to make this happen.

Through creative means and community involvement, they created routes for sanitary pad distribution by installing a Pad ATM in their village, enabling women and girls to have basic needs that are sometimes disregarded.

The second initiative, the Donate Waste, Discover Best Campaign, aimed to bridge the gap between society's privileged and underprivileged sections.

The students played a pivotal role in conducting seminars in various institutions to raise awareness about social issues and encourage students to donate surplus items like books and newspapers. This initiative fostered a spirit of giving and community engagement.

Prof Johnson Minz's encouragement and direction, cleared the path for this significant partnership, and added to the admirable efforts of the students.