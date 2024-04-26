Delhi University commences postgraduate admissions. Details here

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday, April 25, commenced the registration process for postgraduate admissions (PG) based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 scores, reported The New Indian Express.



The online application process is underway on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and can be accessed through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.



It is to be noted that the process will remain open till May 25.



13,500 seats for postgraduate admissions

Officials have stated that for this academic year's admissions, a total of 13,500 seats for postgraduate programmes have been allocated which includes the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, with 120 seats allocated for BTech, and 60 seats each designated for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses.



Courses such as MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies, and Master in Fine Arts will also be included under this year's PG admissions.



After the end of the PG registration, the university would further publish the initial allocation list (round 1). Candidates will be required to confirm their assigned seats.



Following this, the department, centre, and college will review and authorise the online application forms. Subsequently, students will be required to pay the fees to reserve their seats.



UG admissions

The admissions for the undergraduate (UG) course for the second phase in DU will start after the CUET UG examinations conclude. The dates for the UG admissions will be declared by mid-May, Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi shared, as per The New Indian Express report.