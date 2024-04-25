MEA spokesperson requests to respect other democracies in regard to Gaza protest in US universities

In response to the campus protests raging at Columbia University and other versifies across the United States (US), India remarked today, Thursday, April 25 that in every democracy, it is essential to strike the correct balance between freedom of expression, a sense of responsibility, and ensuring public safety.



Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility, and public safety and order."



He said this at his weekly briefing, reported PTI. He further said that democracies all over the world should develop an understanding that democracies in particular should have an innate sense of understanding concerning other fellow democracies.



"After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said at the briefing.



There have been several arrests as Columbia University in New York witnessed major protests over Israel's military offensive in Gaza. This had triggered a series of protests at other educational institutions including Yale and New York University (NYU) in recent days, reported PTI.