Lucknow: Heatwave compels district authorities to change school timings

The Lucknow district administration has changed the timings of all schools in view of rising temperatures.

The timing of all government, aided and private schools up to Class XII has been fixed from 7.30 am to 1 pm from Thursday till further orders, stated a report by IANS.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the students. Earlier on Wednesday, April 24, the Uttar Pradesh government changed the timing of all schools run by the Basic Education Department.

The timings of these institutions will now be from 7.30 am and to 1 pm, according to an order issued by Special Secretary Yatindra Kumar.

Tripura

With Tripura reeling under heatwave conditions, the government ordered that all schools in the state will remain closed from April 24 to 27, an official said on Wednesday, April 24, as stated in a report by PTI.

An IMD bulletin said the state recorded 37 degrees Celsius which is around 3 degrees Celsius more than the normal level on Wednesday, April 24. The temperature may go up to 39 degrees Celsius by the end of the current week in the northeastern state.

Jharkhand

Political party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on Monday, April 22, requested the state government to implement alternative education methods for students amid harsh heat conditions.

They proposed reintroducing online classes, similar to those during the Covid pandemic, stated a PTI report.