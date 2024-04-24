Queen’s University Belfast offers new MSc courses; scholarships for Indian students

Queen’s University Belfast, one of the United Kingdom's (UK) leading research-intensive universities and a member of the prestigious Russell Group, in collaboration with their South Asia team, concluded a Postgraduate Taught (PGT) recruitment trip to India along with faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences, stated a press release from the institute.

During the trip, Queen’s University unveiled scholarships for new courses, including sustainability courses, for a £5,000 scholarship and a standard scholarship fee for all other courses ranging from £3,000 - £4,000. The delegation engaged with counsellors from 20 agent branches, participated in four education fairs, and held dedicated offer holder sessions.

The team connected with potential students and discussed various opportunities within the Faculty of Engineering and Physics (EPS). The opportunities presented by Queen’s University included new courses, scholarships, employment prospects, and accommodation.

Among the new courses introduced were the Master of Science (MSc) Net Zero Engineering, MSc Artificial Intelligence, MSc Biopharmaceutical Engineering, MSc Climate Change catering to diverse interests and industry demands.

Emphasising the popularity among Indian students, courses such as Mechanical Engineering with Management and the newly introduced Bachelor of Science (BSc) Data Science offer promising career pathways.

Queen’s University has introduced BSc Data Science for undergraduates with the aim of the programme offering a deep and up-to-date education in Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence that equips graduates with key knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary for the future.