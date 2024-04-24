IP University launches Nurse Practitioner Critical Care programme

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has launched a new programme for nursing students, an official statement said on Tuesday, April 23, stated a report by PTI.

Admissions for Nurse Practitioner Critical Care programme for the academic session 2024-25 are open.

The programme will be available at Max Institute of Nursing Education and Training, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

The university has offered 10 seats for this two-year programme, the statement said, adding that candidates who are registered nurses or midwives are eligible to apply for this programme.

The applicant must have passed nursing, post-basic nursing or Master of Science (MSc) nursing with 55 per cent marks.

One year of work experience is also required to apply for the programme.

At the time of admission, 75 per cent weightage will be given on the last qualifying exams and the rest 25 per cent on personal interviews.

Applicants are required to submit a duly filled application form with a demand draft of Rs 1,500 in favour of the Registrar at the University Facilitation Centre, IPU, Dwarka by May 15.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) located in Delhi was ranked 74th By National institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. It enrolls over 8,000 students.