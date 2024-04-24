Hubballi murder: NSUI to stage protest today at BVB College campus

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Indian National Congress (INC) will be staging a protest in front of the BVB College campus in Hubballi, Karnataka, stated a report in The New Indian Express. This will happen today, Wednesday, April 24 at 10 am.

"We stand with Neha Neeranjan Hiremath Family" declared the poster shared by the students' union. The protest will condemn the muder of 23-year-old student of BVB College, Hubballi, who was stabbed to death by her jilted lover, Fayaz Khondunaik. After stabbing Neha, Fayaz fled from the scene and was arrested by the police subsequently.

Neha was a first year Master of Computer Applications (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

Siddaramaih, on Monday, April 22, had announced his government has decided to hand over the investigation into the incident to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), and to set up a special court for speedy disposal of the case. Whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka demanded that the ruling party Congress hand over the investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While the ruling party has tried to project it as an incident with personal angle, the saffron party has called it a "love jihad" case and has said it's a testimony of deterioration of law and order in the state.