Sri Chaitanya School students bag top marks in AP SSC public exams

In the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) public exam results announced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24, three students of Sri Chaitanya School achieved the top marks of 598. Director of Sri Chaitanya School, Seema Boppana, revealed the results of the school in a press release, stating this.

Similarly, six students bagged the second top mark of 59; 15 students bagged the third top mark of 596; 31 students secured the fourth top mark of 595; 524 students scored more than 590 marks and 2,353 students scored more than 580 marks.

As many as 3,370 students scored 100 out of 100 in Math, 945 students bagged 100 out of 100 in Science, 1,745 students scored 100 out of 100 in Telugu and 7,394 students bagged 100 out of 100 in all the subjects in total.

The overall average mark of Sri Chaitanya School is 509 out of 600; the overall pass percentage is 98.9% and 132 branches of the school bagged a 100% pass percentage.

Director Seema Boppana said that no other school in the state is nowhere close to this result.

Whether it is grade points or marks, Seema Boppana said that Sri Chaitanya School always stands as Number One, as it is has proven till now.

Seema Boppana said that Individual attention to each student; research-oriented teaching methodology; strong academic programmes like C-IPL, IPL, MPL, ICON, C-Batch, Medicon, S-Batch and Techno; micro-level teaching system and teaching staff with utmost commitment are the reasons for such kind of tremendous victories of the school in all the aspects.

Another Director of Sri Chaitanya, T Nagendra congratulated all the students, their parents and the teaching staff who are responsible for such a gigantic victory in SSC public exam results.