Global Hyperloop Conference, Parivahan, at IIT Madras. Here's what ensued

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras organised a Global Hyperloop Conference on April 20 and 21, 2024 at its Research Park, stated a press release from the institute.

Titled Parivahan, the conference aimed to introduce the futuristic concept of Hyperloop to India, providing a global platform for innovative teams. It showcased Hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation.

Parivahan - The Global Hyperloop Conference (GHC) will mark India's first-ever international conference on innovative transportation. The conference brought together leading companies, visionary speakers, and Hyperloop teams, who shared their vision of Hyperloop as a sustainable future transportation system.

What is Hyperloop?

Often referred to as the fifth mode of transport, Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system for long-distance travel. It involves an electromagnetically levitating pod within a vacuum tube thus eliminating friction and air drag and potentially allowing the pod to reach speeds up to Mach 1.0.

This mode of transport will be marked by its immunity to weather, collision-free commute which can move at twice the speed of a plane, with low power consumption and energy storage for 24-hour operations. Overall the Hyperloop will be a sustainable mode of transportation.

At the Inaugural Session

Addressing the Inaugural Session on April 20, 2024 virtually, chief guest Jaya Varma Sinha, CEO, Ministry of Railways, Government of India, said, “From reducing travel time between cities to enhancing connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities, Hyperloop has the power to reshape our world in profound ways.”

Further, chief guest Dr Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation, and a Distinguished Alumnus Awardee of IIT Madras, said, “Going to private markets could be a very good go to market strategy. Personalised transport systems for huge campuses of corporations and universities could be targeted.”

The conference hosted experts who have significantly contributed to the technological revolution. These leading experts shared their first-hand experiences, successes and challenges.