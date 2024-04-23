Chennai: Presidency College's 31 hearing-impaired students bag jobs

As many as 31 students with hearing impairment from Presidency College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have bagged jobs during the placement drive conducted on April 3, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to college officials, in recent memory, this is the first time that such bulk recruitment of students with hearing impairment has happened in the college. The college offers BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), MCom (Master of Commerce) and BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) courses for students with hearing disabilities.

"It is a matter of immense joy for us. The move has not only encouraged our disabled students, but has also instilled self-confidence in them and greatly boosted their morale," said R Raman, the college Principal.

5k Car Care hires big

A car detailing and servicing company, 5k Car Care, has recruited all 31 students, including 13 men and 18 women, for various technical and administrative positions.

The students, belonging to BCom and BCA courses, will be provided one month of training and thereafter will be placed in different branches of the company across the state, at a salaray of Rs 20,000 per month, said Raman.

"Our company's aim is to empower the disabled. We already have people with hearing impairment working in our team, they will train these new recruits regarding the work through sign language," said Ranjith Kumar, HR and Vice-President of 5k Car Care. He further added that along with detailing and technical work, the students have also been recruited to manage the corporate office. The company currently has 186 branches across Tamil Nadu.

Bigger companies, better packages... soon

The college is expecting bigger companies and better packages for its disabled students in the coming years. "These students are very special and possess unique talents and creative skills. We need more companies that can identify their talents and empathise with them. We will approach more firms next year for their recruiment," added Raman.

The students expressed their happiness about the job offers.

"A majority of us come from economically backward sections and this job means a lot for us. Though the salary is a bit low, I am happy with the fact that we are offered a level playing field and an opportunity to showcase our talents," said one of the students.