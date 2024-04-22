KLH Hyderabad records successful placements with highest package Rs 50.57 lakh

KLH Hyderabad of KL Deemed-to-be University celebrated its Placement Success Meet 2024 at the Aziz Nagar campus, as per a press release put out by the institute.

This event celebrated the remarkable professional achievements and academic success of all registered and eligible graduating students from diverse programmes.

The meet highlighted the culmination of this year's intensive efforts that successfully secured a wide array of national, international placements and internships with prestigious companies.

Distinguished industry leaders such as Debashish Ghosh, Senior Vice-President & Country HR Head at Berkadia; Kiran Kuchimanchi, President- Digital at Cigniti; Hari Kunadharaju, Executive Director at Wells Fargo; and Pavan Kadiyala, Director of Software Engineering at JPMorgan Chase also graced the occasion.

Their insights and presence significantly motivated the students gearing up to enter the competitive professional world.

During the 2024 placement drive, KL Deemed-to-be University facilitated over 3,700 job opportunities for all registered and eligible students, including 20 international placements and 29 international internships, with more than 400 esteemed companies worldwide.

The highest package recorded was an impressive Rs 50.57 lakh by Nutanix. Prominent recruiters this season included global giants such as Google, Microsoft, Cisco, JP Morgan, and Intel, among others. Renowned companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Service Now, System Metrix, C_Net Corporation, Nakasha Creative Corp, Koshin, Human Resocia, Hitachi KE Systems, Asian Industry, and Showa Co extended lucrative job and internship offers to students.