SOA, Batoi Systems collab in the field of IT

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) on Saturday, April 20, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Batoi Systems (Batoi), a Bhubaneswar-based corporation, to foster collaboration for exploration and enhancement of capabilities in the field of Information Technology (IT), stated a press release from the institute.

Batoi is a software engineering automation company whose Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform provides development and deployment of telemetry tools.

Under the agreement, Batoi will provide SOA access to the Batoi Academy Platform and help set up a technology lab for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing education and research.

The company shall also conduct practical training sessions and live projects for SOA students to bridge the skill gap and make the students industry ready, organise IT-based seminars, conferences and workshops on topics of mutual interest, consider SOA students for internship and employment and offer collaboration in the area of quantum computing education and research.

SOA, on the other hand, shall create a one-point contact to coordinate research and curricular programmes, offer cooperation towards implementation of the Batoi EIP (Entrepreneurial and Institutional Partnership) programme, assist in setting up the technology lab and collaborate in forming joint ventures in quantum computing education and research.

The MoU was signed between Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Ashwini Kumar Rath, Director and CEO of Batoi Systems. Prof Prasanta Kumar Panigrahi, Director of SOA’s Centre for Quantum Science and Technology and Pramod Kumar Panda, SOA’s Chief Administrative Officer were present.