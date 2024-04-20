West Bengal Education Department urges governor to appoint interim VCs

The West Bengal Higher Education Department on Friday, April 19, requested Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities, to appoint interim vice-chancellors in institutions where the posts are vacant, an official said, stated a report by PTI.

Of the 31 professors suggested by the state government for appointment as interim VCs, Bose accepted six names and rejected the rest, he said.

"Today, the senior special secretary of the West Bengal Higher Education Department requested the Chancellor to appoint interim VCs based on the consensus reached between him and the chief minister at the behest of the Supreme Court," the official told PTI.

"From among the six professors, the Chancellor will appoint interim VCs in universities where the posts are vacant," he added.

Incidentally, on Thursday, April 18, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani held an hour-long discussion with Bose in Raj Bhavan in this connection.

It may be recalled that on April 16, the Supreme Court directed the governor to appoint six suitable people as vice-chancellors (VCs) in universities from a list of candidates provided by the state government. This move was welcomed by the governor.

CV Ananda Bose said he is glad that the apex court stated that the Chancellor has the authority to appoint VCs.