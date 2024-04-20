Two-day Foreign Languages’ Programmes Research Colloquium held at EFLU

Under the aegis of the School of European Languages and the School of Arab and Asian Studies, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad hosted a two-day Foreign Languages' Programmes Research Colloquium on April 18 and 19, 2024.

Inaugurating thecolloquium, Prof Surabhi Bharati, Acting Vice-Chancellor, emphasised that research work is a difficult journey that postgraduate students and research scholars embark on. After a very long and demanding phase, they emerge as much-evolved human beings because the research work completely transforms them, the university says in a press release.

The dean of research, Prof M Hariprasad, discussed the value of research in the context of the technological advancements taking place all around us, particularly in light of artificial intelligence's growing culture and influence as well as its appeal to young people and research scholars.

The purpose of the Research Colloquium, according to Dr Surendra Singh Negi, Chief Coordinator of Foreign Languages Programmes and Colloquium Coordinator, was to give postgraduate students and research scholars from the School of European Languages and the School of Arab and Asian Studies a larger forum to gather, discuss, and debate a range of themes, issues, and areas.

Literary criticism, interdisciplinary studies, ecocriticism, trauma studies, memory studies, philosophy, gender studies, queer theory, ethics, myths, history, auto-fictional works, prison writings, and other topics were all covered in the research papers that were given during the colloquium.