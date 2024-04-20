Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) & Welding lab inaugurated at MLRIT Hyderabad

MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) achieved a milestone in its quest for academic excellence with the inauguration of its Center of Excellence’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Welding in collaboration with Synergem, stated a press release from the institute.

The event, graced by the presence of GA Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), marked a pivotal moment in the college's commitment to fostering innovation and practical learning.

Addressing the gathering, GA Srinivasa Murthy and Manoj Gatty, Director, GEECY Apave emphasised the importance of hands-on training and research in shaping the future of Engineering education. He underscored the significance of NDT techniques and welding technologies in various industries, including aerospace, defence, and manufacturing, applauding MLRIT's initiative to establish dedicated laboratories to impart specialised skills to its students.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted on a note of optimism and enthusiasm, with the presence of guests expressing their confidence in MLRIT's continued commitment to excellence in Engineering education. MLRIT remains steadfast in its mission to empower the next generation of engineering leaders and pioneers.

On this occasion, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Founder-Secretary, MLRIT and Malkajgiri MLA explained the importance of the Center of Excellence inaugurated, which provides industry-oriented training to students on the latest trends in technology and also helps to make the students industry-ready. This kind of facility will also help the student community to achieve placements in core companies, he said.

The Founder-Secretary mentioned that MLRIT is committed to providing ample amount of opportunities to students across the globe.

The following scientists from DRDL also attended the inauguration ceremony:

Dr CVS Murthy, Scientist ‘H’-Associate Director, DRDL

Dr S Krishna Mohan, Scientist ‘F’ -DPA & Tech Advisor, DRDL

GV Shiva Rao, Scientist ‘G’ Group Director, T&S

M Venkat Reddy, Scientist ‘F’-Head, NDED

Dr P Mastaniah Sc 'F'-Deputy Tech Director, DOE

Bridjesh Patel, Scientist ‘D’-Welding Division, DOE

B Hari Prasad, Scientist ‘G’-Group Director, Engg

Dr Kishorenath, Scientist ‘G’-Project Director, VEDA

Marri Laxman Reddy, Chairman, MLR Institute of Technology; Dr K Srinivas Rao, Principal; Prof M Venkateshwar Reddy, Mechanical Department's Head of Department (HOD), Dr M Satyanaryana Gupta, Aeronautical HoD; G Vijay Kumar, Director, Synergem and Gulshan K Sachdev, Director, Synergem graced the inauguration ceremony.

The NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) lab showcases advanced testing methodologies such as ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, magnetic particle inspection, and liquid penetrant testing, providing students with hands-on experience in detecting flaws and assessing material integrity.

The welding lab, outfitted with cutting-edge welding machines and tools, offered students a platform to master various welding processes, including shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, and tungsten inert gas welding.