Lord Krishna's idol appears on Hyderabad college campus; police call it "potentially mischievous act"

Early morning on Friday, April 19, several individuals were seen gathered at Amrat Kapadia Navjivan Women's College located in Ramkoti in Hyderabad, Telangana. This was after rumours started doing the rounds that, mysteriously, Lord Krishna's statue has appeared on the premises, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The unexpected appearance attracted eager crowds and ardent devotees who wanted to catch a glimpse of the statue.

Soon, Sultan Bazar police were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the crowd, ensuring the maintenance of order and safety around the college. The police jumped into action and dispersed the crowd.

Police stated that they are suspicious that the appearance of the statue might not be a divine or miraculous event as speculated by a few members of the public. Instead, there are concerns it could be the result of a deliberate act intended to provoke public excitement or create controversy.

"It is currently under investigation as a potentially mischievous act," a police official stated, indicating that the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of foul play.

Legal advisors are being consulted to ascertain the most appropriate charges to be filed in connection with the incident.

The police are actively pursuing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the placement of the statue.

The police also stated that the college administration moved its operations to Narayanaguda a year ago and the building has been vacant since then. Three locks were broken and the alleged accused clearly entered the premises and placed the statue. We will get hold of the accused, said the police.