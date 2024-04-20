IIT Madras celebrates 65th Institute Day

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras celebrated its 65th Institute Day today, Saturday, April 20, with students, faculty, alumni teaching and non-teaching staff, informed a press release from the institute.

A highlight of the event was the honouring of alumni, faculty and students for their extraordinary achievements over the last year.

A major feat of the Institute was:

- Gaining the top honours in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Rankings

- Becoming the Number 1 institute in the Overall category for five consecutive years and Number 1 in the Engineering category for eight consecutive years

- It also bagged the second spot in the Research and Innovations categories of the same rankings

The chief guest for this occasion was Dr V Sumantran, Chairman of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo Airlines), and Chairman, Celeris Technologies.

Dr V Sumantran is an alumnus of the 1981 batch of BTech in Aeronautical Engineering and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras.

Several recognitions were presented during the occasion.

Dr Shaligram Tiwari, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr Joe Thomas Karackattu, Associate Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, were jointly selected for the Srimathi Marti Annapurna Gurunath Award for Excellence in Teaching for 2023-24.

This award is based on an endowment by IIT Madras alumnus, Prof Marti Subrahmanyam, Stern School of Business, New York University.