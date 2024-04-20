IIT Bombay's new director Prof Shireesh Kedare to take charge from May 6. Let's get to know him better

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to inform that Professor Shireesh Kedare has been appointed as the new director of IIT Bombay.

"We are happy to announce that Prof Shireesh Kedare, Professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, has been appointed as the new Director of IIT Bombay!" it posted on April 19, Friday, at 4.05 pm. They also mentioned that Prof Shireesh Kedare will be taking charge of the institute on May 6, 2024.

The professor teaches Nonconventional Energy Sources, a core course for MTech students, among several other courses.

Prof Kedare has been the Professor-in-charge, Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy, IIT Bombay since 2019, as per his profile on the official website of IIT Bombay. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of IIT Madras since July 2018. He is also a Nominated Member the Council of IITs, Ministry of Education since March 2023.

As far as papers in journals go, he has 57 international and national 10 papers. He also has six patents which were granted. When it comes to papers in conferences/proceedings, he has 44 international and seven national 7 papers to his credit.